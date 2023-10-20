Roman Reigns to defend championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel, WWE’s next premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Los Angeles Times first broke the news, with WWE confirming the story through its social media account on X.

The announcement comes a week after Knight and Reigns came face-to-face for the first time last week on SmackDown. Before the night was over, though, The Megastar was left lying by Reigns following an ambush. Tensions between the two continued through the weekend as Knight returned the favor, leaving Reigns in a crumpled mess at a WWE SuperShow in Kansas City, MO, last Saturday. On Sunday, he teamed with Sami Zayn at a live event in Springfield, MO, to take down Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Crown Jewel takes place on November 4 and will air on Peacock at 10 a.m. PDT.

Excited, Cagesiders?