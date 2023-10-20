Jade Cargill doesn’t even need to be on TV to tease which brand she’ll be on

After Jade Cargill visited Raw on Monday night (Oct. 16), she’d made a stop at each of WWE’s brands. But that didn’t mean the recently signed former AEW titleholder was done with her tour — she showed up at the very end of NXT the following night, too.

Some fans are digging the way Triple H & team are building anticipation for Cargill’s eventual entry into her first WWE storyline. Others are growing frustrated with the steady stream of teases.

For that latter group, to steal a line from a member of the Raw announce team... we’re afraid we have some bad news. You see, Cargill doesn’t even have to be on television to play the game. She did it while touring WWE’s new Stamford, Connecticut headquarters building this week, too...

IDK yall….red looks so good on me. pic.twitter.com/aHUziwaqzx — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 19, 2023

The red brand is the rumored landing spot for Jade, and the signs kind of feel like they’re pointing that way. In addition to the above, Cargill’s interaction with Becky Lynch on Monday night felt more like the set-up for an imminent feud than the former TBS champion’s moment with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown the Friday before. Jade’s appearance on NXT the next night came as Lyra Valkyria was thinking out loud about her title match with Lynch next Tuesday at Halloween Havoc.

Could Cargill cost The Man her NXT Women’s title as a way to kickstart a feud on Raw? There are worse ways to start your WWE career...

Oh, and about Jade’s visit to Stamford? Don’t worry — she definitely got a picture with the giant belt out front.