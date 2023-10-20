WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 20, 2023) with a live show emanating from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event scheduled for early next month in Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: YouTube star Logan Paul returns to WWE and will have a face-to-face confrontation with United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Also on the card: IYO SKY defends the WWE women’s championship against Charlotte Flair, Santos Escobar has a singles match against Montez Ford, John Cena is in the house, The Bloodline responds to LA Knight, and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 20