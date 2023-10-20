Solo Sikoa is in a slump following early dominance on Raw, SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has a busy weekend ahead of him as WWE rolls through Texas beginning Friday in San Antonio with SmackDown. After that, it’s on to Edinburg and Laredo on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, where The Street Champion is advertised to wrestle LA Knight in a pair of Street Fight matches.

Considering that live event cards allow WWE to live up to their tired credo of putting smiles on fans’ faces, it almost seems safe to assume that Sikoa will spend this weekend looking up at the lights, doing the honors for a surging Knight.

Such losses by no means equal the end of the world for the budding superstar. Yet it’s a far cry from the Solo Sikoa audiences first met following his main roster debut last year at Clash at the Castle, where he helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Immediately, Sikoa was mixing it up with WWE’s biggest names, including McIntyre, while looking dominant along the way. From there, he racked up two impressive television victories over multi-time world champ Sheamus in October and December, and, in between, he put Matt Riddle on the injured list for several months. Sikoa continued to bulldoze the competition early in 2023, with a win in March against world title hopeful Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

Blood in the water,the sharks come out. pic.twitter.com/3elgkcAn0f — Solo (@WWESoloSikoa) May 22, 2023

But where it seemingly began to unravel for the Bloodline’s muscle was on the go-home episode of Raw before WrestleMania 39. There, Sikoa was pinned for the first time on television in a match with Cody Rhodes, which helped further The American Nightmare as a credible threat to Reigns.

Then, in May, Sikoa was tasked with taking the pin during the main event at Night of Champions, where he and Reigns failed to win the tag team titles. Following SummerSlam, Sikoa became the keeper for his unpredictable older brother, Jimmy Uso. And just last week on SmackDown, Sikoa suffered another major defeat after eating a Blunt Force Trauma from LA Knight to continue The Megastar’s swelling momentum.

Again, because Sikoa is still in the early stages of his WWE career, he can likely overcome such setbacks en route to a more fruitful career. Plus, he still strikes an imposing figure whenever he’s onscreen, making him someone fans can’t take their eyes off.

However, to continue to be taken seriously as the heavy for the Tribal Chief, the master of the Samoan Spike will need to pick up some significant victories in the immediate future to remind fans — and even Reigns himself — why Solo Sikoa isn’t someone to mess with.