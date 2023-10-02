Johnny Gargano returns on Raw, and the DIY reunion is here

Tommaso Ciampa was supposed to sign a contract to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Jose, California for next week’s show. Instead, he talked himself into challenging for it just a couple hours later in the main event of tonight’s show.

And he lost.

That’s bad for him, of course, but what came next most definitely was not. While Imperium was putting the boots to him, picking at the scraps GUNTHER left behind, Johnny Gargano made his return. Ciampa, you’ll remember (click here if you don’t), has been looking for his old DIY teammate in the hopes of a reunion.

Well, here we go:

Sadly, the live broadcast on USA Network was cut right before they could actually hit Meet in the Middle, as they ran out of time and didn’t get an overrun. At least you can see it in the video above. Still, it would appear the reunion has finally happened.

Can they recreate the magic they made in NXT? It looks like we’re finally going to get the chance to find out.

