WWE tag team title match made official for Fastlane

The Judgment Day is having quite a few problems dealing with its various issues on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, especially now that Finn Balor and Damian Priest are tag team champions. Rhea Ripley returned on Raw this week in San Jose to shine a light on a few of those problems.

Naturally, two of those problems showed up in the flesh — Jey Uso, driving a wedge between Ripley and Dominik Mysterio anywhere he can, and Cody Rhodes, still valiantly fighting back against the top heel stable. The end result of their confrontation this week was Adam Pearce making a big announcement.

Cody & Jey will challenge Finn & Damian for their undisputed tag team titles at Fastlane this coming Sat., Oct. 7, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here’s the updated card: