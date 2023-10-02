SmackDown is still waiting for Roman Reigns’ return

The much anticipated John Cena/LA Knight team-up happened on the Sept. 29 SmackDown. It helped to raise one of WWE’s Friday night numbers, but not both the key measures of performance advertisers (and wrestling fans) pay attention to.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest episode of SmackDown was watched by 2,303,000 total viewers and drew a .60 rating among 18-49 year olds. The first number is a 3% week-to-week improvement (YEAH). The second an almost 5% decline.

Will the show perk back up in both metrics for this week’s Fastlane go home show? Or will it take the return of Roman Reigns on Oct. 13 to make that happen?

Let us know what you think in the comments. And on your way down there, check out this rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

