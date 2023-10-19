Jerry Lawler explains the issues he’s dealing with during his recovery from a stroke

Pro wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke back in February. Outside of a surprise appearance for a WWE Raw crowd in Memphis in August, we haven’t seen much of Jerry during his lengthy recovery process.

In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter, Lawler discussed some of the physical difficulties he’s faced during this time:

“I’ve had a bunch of different things and I’m still in rehab three times a week, and probably the main thing that’s drawing me back now, that you can probably tell as you hear me talk, my voice is not the same as it was beforehand. It’s slowly coming back, but it needed to come back a little more before I could make sense with my speech and vocabulary. ...One [rehab session] is speech – that’s my main one. That’s three times a week. When I just started this, right after I had the stroke, I could barely talk. Now I go in and I sit down with this rehab lady and we just talk about different things. She had me read stuff, and all of this stuff has just helped me day in and day out getting my vocabulary better.”

The right side of Lawler’s body has also been affected by the stroke:

“My right arm and my right leg and everything on my right side of the body, it’s not hurt me where I can’t walk around. I can still walk around, but I don’t have really good control of writing my autograph. I can write my autograph pretty good, but I’ve been so proud of my autograph and artistic ability to it, but that’s all sort of taken a while to come back.”

The King finished the interview by thanking his fans for all of their support while he’s been off the radar during rehab and recovery.