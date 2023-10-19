Here are some of WWE’s top stars who aren’t going to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel

WWE is going back to Saudi Arabia for its upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE), which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4.

WWE is also running a house show on that very same date at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. This is the first time WWE has ever run a house show on the same date as one of its Saudi shows. Triple H has generally booked more concise PLEs than Vince McMahon, so it’s likely not a situation where WWE needs all hands on deck in Saudi Arabia for a marathon length show.

Current advertising for the New York house show is now out, and it provides insight as to which WWE stars are not scheduled for the Saudi trip.

This all-caps blurb comes directly from the web site of the Blue Cross Arena:

DON’T MISS SUPERSHOW LOGO IN ROCHESTER! DOUBLE MAIN EVENT! RICOCHET VS SHINSUKE NAKAMURA VS INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION “THE RING GENERAL” GUNTHER! NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPION BECKY LYNCH VS TIFFANY STRATTON! CHARLOTTE FLAIR VS. WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPION IYO SKY! CARLITO, GRAYSON WALLER, KOFI KINGSTON, THE STREET PROFITS, THE BRAWLING BRUTES, OMOS, AND MANY MORE! *Card is subject to change*

Here’s an easier-to-read list of the specific WWE stars listed above for this house show, with the given disclaimer that the card is subject to change:

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

GUNTHER

Kofi Kingston

Omos

Shinsuke Nakamura

IYO SKY

Carlito

Ricochet

Street Profits

Grayson Waller

Brawling Brutes

Tiffany Stratton

Many More

One name that surprises me to see here is Omos, who for whatever reason I assumed was more likely to be booked at Crown Jewel. He hasn’t appeared on WWE television at all of late, so my assumption was probably very dumb to begin with.

