Another sign Bianca Belair’s WWE return is imminent

As covered in our latest Rumor Roundup, word is Bianca Belair could be back on WWE programming as soon as this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Supporting that is the poster for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, coming our way from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in two-and-a-half weeks. It’s on the ticket site for the Nov. 4 show, and WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also shared it on his Instagram...

Belair has been off television since August, saying she was taking time for “some self-care”. She’s continued to make promotional appearances for WWE and her upcoming Hulu reality show with husband Montez Ford, The Crawfords. Now it seems that hiatus is coming to an end — if WWE is going to book her in a match for Crown Jewel, they’ll need the two or three episodes of SmackDown between now and then to set up and build it.

The poster also supports prevalent theories that LA Knight will face Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, and that the teased Logan Paul/Rey Mysterio match will take place there. There’s also been talk of John Cena facing Solo Sikoa.

Only two matches are official for Crown Jewel: Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight title against Drew McIntyre, and Women’s World champ Rhea Ripley putting her belt on the line in a five-way match against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.