Tyson Fury is still talking about a WWE run

Tyson Fury has a big fight coming up in ten days. The reigning WBC heavyweight champion won’t be putting his belt on the line, but that won’t keep people from paying to see the spectacle of his crossover fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28.

The 35 year old English boxer is no stranger to crossing over with different combat sports, having debuted with WWE in 2019 for a program with Braun Strowman which included a match at Crown Jewel. He also played a role in last year’s Clash at the Castle, “knocking out” Austin Theory to prevent him from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase while Drew McIntyre was challenging Roman Reigns in the main event.

He’s teased doing more with WWE, but nothing’s materialized.... yet. A career in pro wrestling is still on Fury’s mind. The Gypsy King tells Sports Illustrated he sees WWE as a logical move when he decides to leave boxing behind (for good, not like his brief retirement last year):

“I’ve been doing this [boxing] for 15 years, which is a long time. I know it won’t last forever. And it’s true, I’ve had a few good stints in WWE. There is still a lot of opportunity there. “It’s an amazing experience there. At the moment, I’m very busy with boxing. I’m still active and on top of my chosen profession, so this is where my focus will be. After that, we’ll see.”

The Gypsy King has another fight lined up for shortly after his clash with Ngannou — a much less sideshow-y title unification match with Oleksandr Usyk. How much longer does Fury plan to battle in matches with unscripted outcomes after that? We shall see.

It sounds like he knows where he’s going when that day comes.