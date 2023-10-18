The WWE Women’s Tag title scene came to NXT last night

In recent weeks on Raw, Natalya & Tegan Nox have gone from rivals for an NXT Women’s title shot to rivals for Chelsea Green & Piper Niven’s WWE Women’s Tag Team championship. Nattie and Nox have run interference for one another in singles matches against Green & Niven on Monday nights, but when they tried to do the same during Tegan’s match with Lyra Valkyria on NXT last night (Oct. 18), it didn’t go smoothly.

Valkyria, one of two women who will challenge Becky Lynch for the NXT belt next week, rolled Tegan up while Natalya was staring down the Tag champs. Then a brawl broke out.

Makes sense, as Lyra needed a win heading into her Halloween Havoc showdown with The Man and it sets up a Tag title bout. Would you rather the champs interact with NXT stars while on NXT, though? Or are you just happy WWE’s actually telling a story for their Women’s Tag titles?

Let us know in the comments. And on your way down to them, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from last night’s show:

Chase U wins the Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal

Lexis King is ready to carve out his own path

Tiffany Stratton publicly insults Fallon Henley

Parker vs. Petrovic - NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament First-Round

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria get personal before Halloween Havoc

Shotzi vs. Kiana James

Who attacked Trick Williams?!

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Nathan Frazer brawl backstage

Perez & James to battle in a Devil’s Playground at Halloween Havoc

Grace vs. Reece - NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament First-Round

Mr. Stone challenges Bron Breakker to a match at Halloween Havoc

Carmelo Hayes defeats Corbin and Dijak to earn NXT Title rematch

Arianna Grace is ready to stun the world (Digital Exclusive)

