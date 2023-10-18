NXT adds four women’s matches to Halloween Havoc night one

Fresh off their “Biggest & Greatest” episode ever last Tuesday, WWE NXT got to work building up their upcoming Halloween Havoc editions on Oct. 17. The annual Spooky SZN event spans two weeks, so the emphasis last night was on building up Oct. 24’s night one.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal has been an element of NXT’s version of Halloween Havoc since it debuted in 2020, and this year it decided that after several weeks of getting involved in one another’s matches Roxanne Perez & Kiana James’ feud will be decided in a Devil’s Playground match.

Their rivalry’s been going on for even longer, and Gigi Dolin also wants to settle things with Blair Davenport at Halloween Havoc. Dolin got Davenport to agree to let the Wheel pick how. It picked a Lights Out match...

SPIN THE WHEEL MAKE THE DEAL@gigidolin_wwe will take on @BDavenportWWE in a LIGHTS OUT MATCH next week at #HalloweenHavoc!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3aqsdw5eEz — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2023

The Wheel wasn’t involve in setting next Tuesday’s other new women’s matches up. The semi-finals of the Women’s Breakout Tournament were determined by the quarterfinals, of course. Karmen Petrovic defeated Jaida Parker via submission with Carmella’s Code of Silence. She’ll take on Lola Vice, who beat Dani Palmer on Oct. 10.

In last night’s other quarterfinal, Ariana Grace’s comeback continued to be a success when she pinned the debuting Brinley Reece (filing in for Jakara Jackson, who wasn’t cleared). Grace will now take on Kelani Jordan, who advanced a week ago with a first round victory over Izzi Dame.

Mr. Stone, upset that Bron Breakker is just living his best life after giving Von Wagner a “skull fracture”, also challenged the former NXT champion to a match. Breakker accepted, but it wasn’t specified what night that would occur. Next Tuesday already looks pretty loaded...

• Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s championship • The Family (c) vs. Chase U for the NXT Tag titles • Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a Devil’s Playground match • Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport in a Lights Out match • Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice in a Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinal match • Arianna Grace vs. Kelani Jordan in a Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinal match • Lexis King’s in-ring debut

Oct. 31’s night two will be headlined by Ilja Dragunov defending the NXT title against Carmelo Hayes in a trilogy bout.

Spooktacular enough for ya?