Chase U win Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal

While he was acting General Manager of NXT last week, Cody Rhodes made a Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal for this week’s show, featuring 10 teams vying for the right to be the next challenger to The Family’s tag team titles.

Chase U pulled it off!

Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza almost managed to cheat their way to victory. Carrillo was eliminated while the referees were distracted and because they never saw it, he hopped back in the ring to take The Creed Brothers out.

That left the heels squaring up in a straight up match against Chase U, the other team remaining. But as it looked like the heels may pull it off, the Creeds hit the scene to ensure their cheating ways didn’t pay off.

Sure enough:

Here’s the full order of elimination:

Damon Kemp & Drew Gulak

Tank Ledger & Hank Walker

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Gallus

The Brawling Brutes

OTM

The Creed Brothers

Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

Chase U will challenge Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for their titles on night one of “Halloween Havoc” in just one week.

