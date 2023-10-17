Chase U win Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal

While he was acting General Manager of NXT last week, Cody Rhodes made a Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal for this week’s show, featuring 10 teams vying for the right to be the next challenger to The Family’s tag team titles.
Chase U pulled it off!
Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza almost managed to cheat their way to victory. Carrillo was eliminated while the referees were distracted and because they never saw it, he hopped back in the ring to take The Creed Brothers out.
What just happened?!— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2023
The #CreedBrothers thought they had it #WWENXT
That left the heels squaring up in a straight up match against Chase U, the other team remaining. But as it looked like the heels may pull it off, the Creeds hit the scene to ensure their cheating ways didn’t pay off.
Sure enough:
#ChaseU is headed to #HalloweenHavoc!!!#WWENXT
Here’s the full order of elimination:
- Damon Kemp & Drew Gulak
- Tank Ledger & Hank Walker
- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
- Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
- Gallus
- The Brawling Brutes
- OTM
- The Creed Brothers
- Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza
Chase U will challenge Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for their titles on night one of “Halloween Havoc” in just one week.
