It’s not entirely clear if NXT North American champion Dirty Dominik Mysterio is done with Trick Williams. After winning the belt at No Mercy, Williams fell victim to The Judgment Day’s numbers game just a few days later and lost in the rematch. Trick got a measure of revenge when he helped cost Mysterio his shot at the NXT title a week later, and his (former?) running buddy Carmelo Hayes wants to help him get the NA strap back... but Williams may have is eyes on a bigger prize.

"When did you know it was your time?"



What do you think that conversation between @_trickwilliams and @JohnCena was about? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AwfA9JBVWA — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 16, 2023

All of which is to say that Dom may be a champion without a challenger right now. WWE did something to rectify that backstage at Raw last night (Oct. 16), when a visiting Nathan Frazer — he and Williams each taped matched for Main Event in Oklahoma City — was being interviewed by Jackie Redmond for the web. The Dirty One took exception to the former Heritage Cupholder being outside the Performance Center, and well...

Nothing has been officially announced for tonight’s NXT as of this writing, but the brand’s socials are promoting this clip and Frazer’s reaction to it (“Since Dom decided to track me down at RAW tonight… I’ll happily pay a visit on @WWENXT tomorrow”). If the match doesn’t happen tonight, it seems likely for one of the two weeks of Halloween Havoc coming up.

Frazer’s a pretty exciting in-ring talent, and a match or feud with one of WWE’s biggest heels should be great exposure for him.

We’re lookinig forward to this. You?