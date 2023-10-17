More Logan Paul, NXT Women’s title matches coming our way

According to Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul will be on SmackDown this Friday (Oct. 20) for the next step in their United States championship feud. Becky Lynch is set to defend her NXT Women’s championship against Lyra Valkyria during week one of Halloween Havoc on Oct. 24.

In between, we’ll be getting more of the same from The Media Megastar and The Man.

WWE’s announced that the Oct. 23 Raw will feature an appearance by Paul and an NXT Women’s title defense for Lynch.

Indi Hartwell’s been positioned for a shot at Becky’s belt for weeks. There won’t be a ton of suspense when she finally gets it next week considering that the Halloween Havoc match is already booked... but despite Hartwell’s legitimate claim that she never lost the NXT Women’s title (Indi vacated in May due to her call-up and a foot injury she was dealing with), there was never going to be a lot of doubt about the outcome of that one.

No word on what Paul will be up to yet, but squeezing in another appearance so quickly definitely supports the idea he’ll challenge Mysterio for the red, white & blue strap at Crown Jewel on Nov. 4 in Saudi Arabia.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn is also set for next Monday. Also, though WWE hasn’t officially announced them yet, Alpha Academy & The New Day set-up a match for next week’s Raw, and Gunther directed Giovanni Vinci to deal with Johnny Gargano.

Sound like a plan?