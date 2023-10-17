Jade Cargill completed her WWE debut tour with Raw visit, Becky Lynch exchange

WWE was ready with a full court promotional press when they announced the signing of former AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill last month.

After a little time to let that breathe (about a week), Cargill showed up at Oct. 7’s Fastlane premium live event. A brief walk and talk scene with Triple H served as her official debut, and was followed by a similar scene with Shawn Michaels on last Tuesday’s loaded edition of NXT.

Business picked up last Friday (Oct. 13) when Jade stopped by SmackDown and actually. interacted with another wrestler. And not just any wrestler, but The Queen herself — Charlotte Flair.

That segment was mirrored on Raw last night (Oct. 16) with red brand General Manager Adam Pearce and another Horsewomen, Becky Lynch:

So now that’s she’s appeared on all three brands and a main roster PLE, it’s probably time for WWE to put her on a show (the rumor mill says it will be Raw) and get one of these feuds started, right?

Not necessarily, at least based on what Triple H said at the post-Fastlane press conference after her debut. Asked when she’d become a permanent fixture on television, WWE’s Chief Creative Officer replied:

“When she’s ready to blow the roof off everything we do. There’s one thing that I am — it’s patient for stuff like this. Her ability and her rise has been incredibly quick. This is a different system. This is a different level of everything. And what doesn’t exist elsewhere, exists here — that opportunity to learn at a different level and get to a different place, it’s just the way it is. “One thing I’ve learned about her in the short time that I’ve known her is — she’s ready for it all. She’s ready to dig in. She’s ready to work her ass off. She wants to be the best. And when I talked about that team thing, she’s ready to be on this team and drive everybody on the team. It’s exciting to see. “But the thing you don’t want to do is, you don’t want to put somebody in a position that they’re sort of ready for. You want to make damn sure they’re ready for it. So no matter what happens, she’s gonna knock it out of the park. So when is that? Not sure. Where’s she gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there’s a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand — everyone wants her. Everyone‘s chomping at the bit to work with her. I think that’s going to create some incredible programming... when she’s ready, she’s gonna be huge.”

Even folks who were fans of Cargill’s AEW run won’t argue that the 31 year old — whose career as a television wrestler only started in March of 2021 — could use a little more training before she’s thrust into feuds with the likes of Flair & Lynch on the biggest stages in the business.

But Trips also isn’t going to tell us when and where she’ll start doing more on WWE shows. They’ve been very calculated with their roll out of Jade so far, and The Game isn’t going to spoil a future moment by giving it away at a presser.

Let us know what you think of Cargill’s introduction thus far, and where you think it’s leading and when, in the comments below.