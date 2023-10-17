Ricochet is a madman

The first match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City featured Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet settling their differences in a Falls Count Anywhere match. It was, you won’t be surprised to know, a very good match.

And I’m here to give Ricochet the lion’s share of the credit for that.

He worked his ass off in this match, flying all around for Nakamura and ultimately doing the job after taking a Kinsasha following a bump through a table outside the ring. The highlight of the match was this insane spot:

Yes, that would be Ricochet using a fan to help him get steady enough to take one hell of a leap of faith into a crowd of security guards and his opponent. WWE showed many slo mo replays and it looked better and better every time.

Again, Ricochet deserves a ton of credit here. He may have lost but he should be featured a lot more moving forward.

Also, he did this:

“Stand back Hurricane there’s a Ricochet coming through”



Ricochet got jokes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qfunA8KshH — Vick (@Vick_8122) October 17, 2023

Get this man on my screen more often, please.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: