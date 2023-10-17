Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Oct. 17 show from the WWE Performance Center: The Man comes back around, as NXT Women’s champion Becky Lynch will be on-hand as her Halloween Havoc challenger Lyra Valkyria takes on Tegan Nox!

Halloween Havoc’s #1 contenders for the NXT and Tag titles will also de determined tonight. Carmelo Hayes, Dijak & Baron Corbin will be in a Triple Threat with a shot at Ilja Dragunov’s belt on the line. And 10 teams will take part in the Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal to see who gets a shot at The Family’s title.

Plus, Cody Rhodes says he made one more decision while he was General Manager on last week’s loaded show — and we’ll find out what that was tonight!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 17