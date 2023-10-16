Jimmy Uso helps The Judgment Day win the tag team titles back

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes were in one hell of a battle with The Judgment Day in a rematch for the tag team titles in the main event of Monday Night Raw this week in Oklahoma City. Dominik Mysterio was doing his usual thing getting involved but Sami Zayn hit the scene to even the odds.

As tough as it was, and even with Rhodes getting put through the announcer’s table on the outside, it looked like Jey was about to pull it off to keep the titles on the babyfaces.

If it wasn’t for his brother showing up to ruin the party.

Indeed, Jimmy Uso made a special appearance to lay his brother out, giving Finn Balor and Damian Priest all the opening they needed to take advantage, pinning Jey and winning back the titles they lost at Fastlane.

As Kevin Patrick put it while Raw was going off the air, “the ghosts of Jey Uso’s past keep coming back to haunt him.”

What now?

