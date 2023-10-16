Rhea Ripley’s next title defense announced for Crown Jewel

The women’s division on Monday Night Raw has been a bit of a mess lately, with Rhea Ripley struggling to keep control and multiple wrestlers staking their claim to a shot at her women’s world championship. That includes the likes of the recently returned Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, who has had plenty of personal issues with Ripley, Shayna Baszler, who wrestled Ripley on Raw this week, and even Zoey Stark, who took issue with Jax but is also eager for her own chance.

For her part, Ripley demanded Adam Pearce get a handle on how chaotic it’s all become, with multiple melees breaking out in consecutive weeks. His response? To book a match between all of them, of course!

Indeed, Pearce revealed Ripley will defend her title against Jax, Rodriguez, Baszler, and Stark in a Fatal 5-Way match at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event scheduled for Sat., Nov. 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Big match!

Here’s the updated Crown Jewel card: