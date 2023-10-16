There’s a ‘big (expletive) belt’ in front of WWE’s new headquarters

WWE is still in the process of moving into its new headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut, which is just a couple miles away from the iconic Titan Towers HQ the company’s called home for decades.

One feature of their new corporate offices is already catching the eyes of passersby, though. It’s become enough of a conversation point around the area that the Stamford Advocate wrote an article about it...

A giant, 7-foot-tall pre-cast concrete monument of the Undisputed WWE Universal championship belt.

Like the overall project, the public art installation isn’t done yet. Ignacia Laguarda writes the monument is “nearing completion”, and that when it’s finished it will have more decoration to match the actual belt Roman Reigns currently wears, a tiled floor around it, and straps that will lay flat on both sides and double as benches for seating.

Folks are already taking pictures of it in its current state, though. And commenting on it...

“That’s a big (expletive) belt,” said Kevin Grandison, who also lives in New Haven and works in Stamford.

Grandison also says he thinks the big (expletive) belt is “cool,” and that “it fits with the building.” He also votes for WWE to build a Women’s World title monument at HQ, too.

Let us know what you think of that idea. And of the existing big (expletive) belt that’s almost done.