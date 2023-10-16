 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LA Knight gets revenge versus The Bloodline in stunning weekend clash

The Megastar dominates Roman Reigns’ family army while continuing his climb to main event contention.

By M. G0MEZ
LA Knight spent the weekend exacting revenge on The Bloodline after he was left flat on his back at the end of SmackDown last week, a result of getting blindsided by a spear from Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On Sunday (Oct. 15), Knight rescued Sami Zayn from a 2-on-1 assault at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso following a match between Zayn and Uso at a WWE live event in Springfield, MO. Knight then challenged the brother duo, which led to an impromptu tag team battle between him and Zayn against the Bloodline.

In a testament to his popularity, the Springfield faithful were absolutely rabid for Knight, as he controlled Sikoa and Uso throughout the contest before delivering a Blunt Force Trauma to Jimmy to pick up the win.

The victory capped a stunning weekend that saw Knight single-handedly wipe out the Bloodline on Saturday night (Oct. 14) while sending a message to the Undisputed Champ.

LA Knight has skyrocketed to WWE title contention in recent days following his brief run-ins with The Tribal Chief, leading many to think that the two will meet at Crown Jewel, WWE’s next premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4.

What do you make of LA Knight’s rapid ascension to WWE’s main event scene, Cagesiders? Is he the one to beat The Only One?

