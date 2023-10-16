Cody Rhodes does the worm at a WWE SuperShow in MO

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with a win over Imperium and Alpha Academy at a WWE live event in Springfield, MO, on Sunday (Oct. 15). But it’s not the makeshift duo’s sweet tandem moves which led to a victory that has everyone talking.

Following a spear and pin by “Main Event” Jey to Giovanni Vinci, the tag champs paid respect to Otis and Chad Gable before coming together with the pair to provide an unforgettable moment for the near-sold-out crowd gathered at the Great Southern Bank Arena.

After Uso gave the fans the word of the day (“YEET!”), Rhodes made a deal with the Alphas: if Otis gave them a yeet, The American Nightmare would attempt to do the worm, à la Otis.

Well, Otis accepted. And after the big man bellowed Uso’s signature phrase, Rhodes kept his word.

In case you needed a video of @CodyRhodes doing the worm.#wwespringfield pic.twitter.com/hqldzBAZMT — Sam Walker (@samtastico) October 16, 2023

However, the night wasn’t over, as Jey Uso also got in on the act, showing off his rendition of the worm that would’ve made his dancing daddy proud as Gable and Maxxine Dupri would close the worm-off with their take on the move before sending the show into intermission.

What’s your take on Cody Rhodes’ funky dance moves, Cagesiders? Does The American Nightmare have what it takes to make it to Dancing With the Stars someday (maybe he can show them his version of the Funky Chicken), or would you rather see him stick to Cody Cutters? Sound off in the comments section.