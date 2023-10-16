WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 16, 2023) from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event scheduled for early next month in Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso will defend their undisputed tag team titles in a rematch against The Judgment Day, GUNTHER puts his Intercontinental championship on the line against Big Bronson Reed, Rhea Ripley battles Shayna Baszler in a non-title match that could have title implications, Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and a whole lot more.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 16