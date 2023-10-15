The next show on the WWE calendar is the latest trip into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The show will be called Crown Jewel, the fifth time the promotion has used that branding for a trip here, and will take place on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We’re just under three weeks out from showtime and just one match is official for the show as of this writing:

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Once Rollins finally dealt with Shinsuke Nakamura once and for all, the door was open for a new challenger to emerge. McIntyre quickly walked through that door, simply showing up to say he wanted a title match. Rollins accepted the challenge and the match was made official.

There are no other matches currently set for this show but there is some clear and obvious direction near the top of the card. John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa has been rumored as a match that could be happening, and it would make some sense to do it here. Meanwhile, LA Knight is clearly next for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and it’s expected they’ll be doing it at this show.

Elsewhere, Logan Paul called out Rey Mysterio for the United States championship after defeating Dillon Danis in England, and Mysterio responded by welcoming the challenge. Paul is now being advertised for the show.

The card will come together in the coming weeks but it already sounds like another big premium live event from WWE.