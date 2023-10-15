Karrion Kross is still watching

Roughly three weeks ago, John Cena was out first on Friday Night SmackDown to talk about his ongoing issues with The Bloodline. Off camera, at least WWE cameras, and standing backstage keeping an eye on him was none other than Karrion Kross.

But nothing ever came of it.

Fast forward to Friday Night SmackDown just days ago, and this time Roman Reigns was walking out to confront Cody Rhodes, staring him down to a raucous ovation from the live audience. Off camera, at least WWE cameras, and standing backstage keeping an eye on it all was none other than Karrion Kross:

Kross has been lost in the shuffle in WWE, with a relatively disappointing run since he rejoined WWE on the main roster just over one year ago. His belief is that he’s a bit lost in the overall picture because of the current crop of heel champions and what it takes to keep feeding those stories. And that’s a fair point.

His run at the top in NXT made clear he’s capable of big things, though, and perhaps it’s just a matter of getting that opportunity. For now, he remains in the shadows, a watchful eye, eager as ever to get involved.