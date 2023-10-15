Rivalry between Roman Reigns and LA Knight escalates at WWE SuperShow

Roman Reigns triumphantly returned to the ring Saturday night (Oct. 14) with a successful defense of his Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at a WWE SuperShow in Kansas City, MO.

But what happened throughout the evening only furthered the growing tension between The Head of the Table and his next potential challenger, LA Knight.

It began when Knight defeated Jimmy Uso by disqualification after Solo Sikoa assaulted Knight, which led to the brother duo leaving The Megastar in a crumpled mess following a 2-on-1 beatdown.

Then, when it was time for the main event, Reigns resumed his rivalry with Sami Zayn, the former Honorary Uce who betrayed him at the Royal Rumble. Despite a game effort from Zayn, he was double-teamed by Reigns and Sikoa after the referee became incapacitated, with the pair hitting a spear-and-Samoan Spike combination that allowed Reigns to score the victory.

LA Knight comes to the aid of Sami Zayn & takes out the entire Bloodline in Kansas City, MO last night.



After the match, Zayn was at the mercy of the Samoan smashers until LA Knight arrived to make the save. Knight single-handedly took out Reigns, Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso, each with his finishing move, the Blunt Force Trauma. It was a slight taste of revenge for Knight, who was ambushed by Reigns at the end of SmackDown on Friday (Oct. 13).

Following the events of this past weekend, a match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight is quickly becoming a reality, and possibly as soon as next month when WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4 for its next premium live event, Crown Jewel.