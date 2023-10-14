Logan Paul beats Dillon Danis via DQ, calls out Rey Mysterio

Our long national nightmare is over — Logan Paul has finally defeated Dillon Danis, in hilarious fashion no less!

The two linked up today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at the AO Arena in Manchester, England for a boxing match that saw Paul walk Danis down, landing the majority of the punches while Dillon simply covered up and made like he wanted to be anywhere else. He wasn’t throwing any punches and the only time he offered up any kind of offense was when he appeared to be shooting for a guillotine.

In a boxing match.

It was an embarrassing showing all around, one that ended with security hopping in the ring and Danis finally throwing punches at them. He was disqualified, and Paul declared the winner.

What’s relevant to us here is the fact that afterward, Paul decided to call out none other than Rey Mysterio, saying he wants the United States championship. The champ was quick to respond:

Did @loganpaul just call me out? I’m not hard to find homie. Every Friday Night on SmackDown. — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) October 14, 2023

Paul is now being advertised for the upcoming Crown Jewel event on Nov. 4 in Saudi Arabia. Perhaps he now has an opponent for that show.