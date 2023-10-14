The Dyad are free agents, and once again Grizzled Young Veterans

The months long saga of WWE NXT’s The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) has come to an end, and Grizzled Young Veterans’ James Drake and Zack Gibson are once again available for bookings.

The former NXT UK Tag champs, apparently not feeling their 2.0 repackaging as members of Joe Gacy’s Schism cult/stable, requested to be released from their WWE contracts back in April of this year. After conflicting reports about whether their request was granted, Shawn Michaels continued using them for as long as he had them.

They were written off television last month, prompting another round of confusion about when their run with the company was officially over. Turns out that’s today (Oct. 14), which the boys made perfectly clear — along with their feelings about how their time in Orlando went — in this promo released just after noon ET when their contracts presumably expired...

❌ No production crew.

❌ No spooky lighting.

❌ No contact lenses.



Me @ZackGibsonGYV are proud .



We are the

. . . pic.twitter.com/D9VeJo4WJw — (@JamesDrakePro) October 14, 2023

If you’d like to book these professional wrestlers, they’re not hard to find. And while they’re staying Stateside, they’re apparently open to working anywhere on the planet:

Excited to see GYV back on the scene?