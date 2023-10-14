Kofi Kingston’s non-profit opens their first computer lab in Ghana

About a year ago, Kofi Kingston announced a project that he and his mother were working on — The CLICK for Quality Education Foundation.

CLICK stands for Computer Lab and Integrated Center of Knowledge, and the organization’s goal was to provide those to junior high schools in Ghana, particularly ones in underprivileged areas.

Why are we bringing this up today? Because the former WWE champion revealed CLICK opened its first computer lab & media center yesterday (Oct. 13)!

Today is the day! pic.twitter.com/Nbs9cGnsT6 — Kofi Kingston aka “The Cornhole King” (@TrueKofi) October 13, 2023

So proud of you @TrueKofi for opening up a library and digital center in Ghana— incredible work pic.twitter.com/QTZEuuETLt — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 14, 2023

The picture in Natalya’s post is from Kingston’s Instagram Story, which also has a video of the ribbon cutting if you hurry. If you missed it, Kofi says more (and better) clips are coming of the grand opening of the Kofi Kingston Library and Digital Center.

Good stuff from a good dude. And helping kids level the educational playing field is quite an about face for someone who, along with his New Day brothers Big E & Xavier Woods, was offering to fight kids back in 2015...

If you want to help, you can contribute to CLICK here.