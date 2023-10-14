Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.) made his WWE in-ring debut at NXT house show

During Oct. 10’s “BIGGEST & GREATEST NXT EVER”, WWE made it official. The vignettes we all thought were teasing the arrival of second generation wrestler and former AEW talent Brian Pillman, Jr. were in fact teasing the arrival of Brian Pillman, Jr. And as rumored, he was now going by a trademark-ed name he chose to honor the women in his family — Lexis King.
We still don’t know what King’s first television wrestling storyline will be, but he’s got his first public WWE match under his belt after NXT’s house show last night (Oct. 13). The Cincinnati kid beat Brooks Jensen in Largo, Florida.
Lexis King wins #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/IrtUYiqFfd— BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) October 14, 2023
Looks like Lexis might be a heel. It definitely looks like he’s been busy in the gym since leaving AEW over the summer.
A roar of awe washes over #NXTLargo as @LexisKingWWE arrives on the scene! The first opponent of "the new King of NXT": @BrooksJensenWWE pic.twitter.com/QqVO1P3u2t— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 14, 2023
#NXTLargo @LexisKingWWE makes a statement at @BrooksJensenWWE's expense. pic.twitter.com/Ukk4LPBeJ8— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 14, 2023
Largo also featured the latest appearance by Gable Steveson, who does seem to be focused on pro over amateur wrestling. He also still seems to be unpopular with the Florida faithful...
Not this guy wrestling tonight at #NXTLargo ... pic.twitter.com/4gvfumAGaH— BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) October 13, 2023
Here’s all the results from Oct. 13’s card:
• Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
• Arianna Grace def. Breanna Ruggiero
• Gable Steveson def. Javier Bernal
• Myles Borne (w/ Damon Kemp) def. Trey Bearhill
• Jacy Jayne (w/Thea Hail) def. Karmen Petrovic
• Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
• Lexis King def. Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley)
• Dijak def. Andrezj Hughes-Murray
• Thea Hail (w/ Jacy Jayne) def. Ivy Nile
• Tyler Bate, Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)
