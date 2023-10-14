Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.) made his WWE in-ring debut at NXT house show

During Oct. 10’s “BIGGEST & GREATEST NXT EVER”, WWE made it official. The vignettes we all thought were teasing the arrival of second generation wrestler and former AEW talent Brian Pillman, Jr. were in fact teasing the arrival of Brian Pillman, Jr. And as rumored, he was now going by a trademark-ed name he chose to honor the women in his family — Lexis King.

We still don’t know what King’s first television wrestling storyline will be, but he’s got his first public WWE match under his belt after NXT’s house show last night (Oct. 13). The Cincinnati kid beat Brooks Jensen in Largo, Florida.

Looks like Lexis might be a heel. It definitely looks like he’s been busy in the gym since leaving AEW over the summer.

A roar of awe washes over #NXTLargo as @LexisKingWWE arrives on the scene! The first opponent of "the new King of NXT": @BrooksJensenWWE pic.twitter.com/QqVO1P3u2t — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 14, 2023

Largo also featured the latest appearance by Gable Steveson, who does seem to be focused on pro over amateur wrestling. He also still seems to be unpopular with the Florida faithful...

Here’s all the results from Oct. 13’s card: