Carlito officially returned to WWE last weekend at Fastlane. When he did, it was surprising to not hear his old entrance music. Gone was the “I spit in the face of people who don’t want to be cool” intro, replaced with “You know what cool is? It’s me”. The Caribbean-style beat is a little different, too.

In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show’s Cheap Heat, Carlito explained the process behind the WWE-directed change. And if you’re not a fan of the new tune, he says he wasn’t either... but it might get its hooks into you like it did him:

“It’s a little different. I wanted to do something a little different, you know what I mean? It’s been so much time, you know, you gotta change with the time a little bit so I wanted to kind of keep the cool going but just show up with something new. From what I heard, people weren’t crazy about the new theme song yet but I think — I wasn’t either, so maybe it’s one of those things that might grow on you later on. But, we’ll see. “They ran it by me. They wanted to change it. I wasn’t crazy about changing it. I, like everyone else, wanted to keep it. I liked it the way it was but, they said, ‘We wanna change it.’ ‘Alright, let’s see what we can do’ and they asked me for my input here and there… ‘It could use a little bit more bass here, more drums,’ little things like that and then the lines, I wanted to change them. I didn’t want the old lines from before. Like I said, I wasn’t crazy about it, but also, it was like one of those earworms where I’d be humming it to myself during the day, you know? Because they said, ‘You listened to it 1,000 times’ and then I’d find myself just humming it here without even noticing so, it grew on me a little bit so maybe, hopefully — I know people don’t like change. I’m that guy too. I’m not crazy about change but, I think it’s something that needed to be done and just to, you know, put a fresh coat of paint on everything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he explained why his new deal took so long to get finalized despite his appearances at Royal Rumble ‘21 and Fastlane in Puerto Rico earlier this year:

“The reason I think it took so long, I think there was miscommunication between both sides. I thought I had heat with them, they thought they had heat with me and there was just days we didn’t communicate. Sometimes, time goes by and you see things a different way and like I said, I always had love for WWE, I always wanted to be in WWE. It’s just, I needed a break. I didn’t need a 13-year break, but, because even when they would talk to me, they were kind of hesitant. They thought I was anti-WWE, you know what I mean? I’m like, no, it’s not that. I don’t do the go backstage and say hi to everyone… It looks like you’re looking for a job so I don’t do that, you know what I mean? My résumé is out there… I don’t wanna be anywhere where they don’t want me. So I was like, my résumé’s out there. If you want me, I’m here but, so I think they took that kind of just as he wants nothing to do with us so, I’m glad that we were finally able to sit down and air everything (out) and show there’s love on both sides I think.”

With those miscommunications worked out, it looks like Carlito will continue working with Bobby Lashley & Street Profits after the group jumped him during his interview on SmackDown last night (Oct. 13). He & Rey Mysterio will be in Santos Escobar’s corner for Escobar’s match with the Profits’ Montez Ford next Friday.

That should give us plenty of time to get used to the new entrance.

H/t Post Wrestling for podcast transcription