Kevin Owens on trade to SmackDown: ‘It’s bittersweet’

When Cody Rhodes called in a favor that got Jey Uso moved from SmackDown to Raw, WWE promised a trade between the two shows in exchange for Uso. On Friday night (Oct. 13), new SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that the blue brand had acquired Kevin Owens.

Following the announcement, KO offered some poignant comments regarding the deal that split him from his best friend, Sami Zayn.

“I’m excited to be on SmackDown. It’s bittersweet, you know. My tag team partner and friend, Sami Zayn, is still on Raw. I think that effectively ends our partnership, for now, anyway. So that’s kind of a hard one to take, but what can you do? I’m here on SmackDown, and I’m gonna make the best of it.”

It’s worth noting that had it not been for Rhodes’ petition to bring Jey Uso to Raw, whom he recently captured the Undisputed Tag Team titles with at Fastlane, Owens and Zayn might still be together.

Speaking of Rhodes, he had a tense face-off with Roman Reigns, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, later on SmackDown. At this past WrestleMania, Reigns defeated The American Nightmare to retain the title Rhodes promised to win in honor of his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

Should Rhodes and Reigns meet again in the future, as was teased here, it’ll be interesting to see if Owens plays a role in the rematch, possibly to assist Reigns out of spite, since Rhodes essentially got KO booted from Raw and separated from his longtime buddy.

In the meantime, what do you make of Kevin Owens’ move to SmackDown, Cagesiders? How do you think his latest run on Friday nights will go? Share your thoughts in the comments section.