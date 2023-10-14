SmackDown teased two huge matches

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown damn near felt like a premium live event, what with WWE going all out for its season premiere. Nick Aldis was revealed as the new General Manager of the show, learned Kevin Owens was traded to the blue brand, a tag team title match went down, and LA Knight set himself up as the next challenger to Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal championship.

But we also got the groundwork laid out to tease two huge matches.

First, Charlotte Flair was just told she would be challenging Iyo Sky for the women’s championship on SmackDown next week when Triple H showed up to introduce her to none other than Jade Cargill:

It already feels electric.

Later, after successfully defending the Undisputed tag team titles with Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with the man who prevented him from finishing the story at WrestleMania 40 earlier this year:

That, too, felt electric. I don’t know if they’ll be able to capture the audience the way they did the first go round, but this felt right to me.

