Kevin Owens traded to SmackDown

Remember when WWE kept saying Jey Uso moving to Monday Night Raw wasn’t a one-sided move, and someone from the red brand would be moving over to Friday Night SmackDown in a trade? We finally found out who is coming over during this week’s show in Tulsa.

None other than Kevin Owens.

They didn’t explain why it was Owens who was chosen. It was presented as though it was one of the first moves of new General Manager Nick Aldis, who had just been announced by Triple H and made his big television debut. Owens’ first interaction was with Dominik Mysterio, who was out complaining about the fact that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso would be defending the tag team titles on this show despite The Judgment Day having a tag title match scheduled for Raw next week.

Owens simply hit him with a Stunner and raised Aldis’ hand.

A welcome to the blue brand for all.

