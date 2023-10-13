Triple H’s announcement: Nick Aldis is the new SmackDown General Manager

Triple H was announced for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Tulsa, but it was never revealed exactly what he would be doing. It’s the big season premiere, so the stars were out and all that.

Come showtime, however, it was made clear he had some sort of announcement.

That announcement, as we ended up learning a few hours ahead of time anyway, that Adam Pearce will no longer be doing the thankless job of being a WWE Official running both Raw and SmackDown. Instead, he’ll simply be the new General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

The new General Manager of the blue brand?

None other than Nick Aldis.

There wasn’t much of a response for him from the live crowd, at least at first. He’s a longtime veteran of the industry, a former world champion in Impact and the NWA, but he’s been gone for some time, working behind the scenes with WWE as a Producer.

Now, he’s here and an on-screen authority figure.

He quickly endeared himself to everyone by trashing Dominik Mysterio.

Fun!

