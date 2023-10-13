Former world champ to reportedly make WWE debut on SmackDown tonight (SPOILER)

It’s the season premiere of SmackDown tonight (Oct. 13). John Cena will be there, Roman Reigns will be back, and Triple H will be making an announcement. Seems like a big show! Not Tuesday Night War big or anything, but big.

According to PWInsider, the show will also feature someone who’s been a big deal in his stops outside the WWE making his debut — and in a perhaps unexpected role:

Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis will make his official WWE TV debut tonight, PWInsider.com has learned. Aldis will be portraying an authority figure for the Smackdown brand going forward, which means he’s likely signed with the company.

Aldis is a former Impact and NWA World champion. He’s been working backstage at WWE as a producer since August. That’s been described as a “tryout”, and Aldis himself indicated it didn’t mean his in-ring career was over.

How will taking on a general manager role play into his future as a producer and/or a wrestler? Sounds like we’re about to start finding out tonight. Join us in our SmackDown live blog and we can get the news together.