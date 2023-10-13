Britney Abrahams, who wrote for WWE from 2020-2022, filed suit against the company \u0026amp; several members of its leadership for racial discrimination and wrongful termination back in April. Abrahams, who is Black, essentially alleged the company had concocted a reason to fire her because she frequently objected to racist and/or stereotypical material pitched for or used in Raw and SmackDown scripts. Two months ago, the case against individual managers \u0026amp; excutives — including Vince \u0026amp; Stephanie McMahon — was dropped. It remained open against WWE, or at least it had until recently. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston today (Oct. 13) shared court documents indicating Abrahams vs. WWE was voluntarily dismissed. The dismissal was “with prejudice”, which means it can not be brought back before the court. Most assume that means the case was settled. Thurston reached out to Abrahams attorney, Derek Sells, for confirmation and clarification. In response, he received a “short response” which said the matter was “resolved amicably”.