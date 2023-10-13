SmackDown airs tonight (Oct. 13) with a live show from BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This is the first episode of SmackDown during the four week build towards Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 4.

Cody Rhodes knows the best way to cap off an incredible week

It’s been a great week for WWE, highlighted by John Cena, The Undertaker, and Cody Rhodes showing up on NXT to help WWE beat AEW in the Tuesday Night War.

WWE is looking to keep that positive momentum going for tonight’s “season premiere” episode of SmackDown, and Cody knows exactly how to end the week on a high note. That’s right, it’s time to act like a goofball troll on social media issue an open challenge!

This week, a great RAW, a historic NXT…And no better way to close out the week than with a visit for the season premiere of #SmackDown



Open challenge…



What say you @WWEUsos ? — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 13, 2023

Jey Uso agreed with his new tag team partner’s proposal, so it looks like this is happening tonight on SmackDown.

Cody and Jey just won the undisputed WWE tag team titles from The Judgment Day at Fastlane, and that rematch is happening next week on Raw. Which other team is willing to step up to the plate to take down Rhodes and Uso tonight? Could it be the Street Profits? Grayson Waller and Austin Theory? Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa? John Cena and Triple H? Someone from Raw? A surprise team?

You’ll have to tune into the season premiere of SmackDown to watch Cody and Jey cap off an incredible week.

The rest of the title scene

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is finally back on SmackDown. The part-time champ has only defended the belt once on TV or PLE over the last six months, so it must be time to find a new challenger for Crown Jewel. LA Knight should be in line for that title shot after teaming up with John Cena to beat The Bloodline at Fastlane. AJ Styles might also be an option, as he’ll look to get revenge on The Bloodline whenever he returns from injury. And hey, what if Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso don’t feel like waiting until next year’s road to WrestleMania?

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY found a way to beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair at Fastlane, thanks to an assist from Bayley. Does that mean it’s time for Bianca Belair to return to WWE and come for the belt?

United States Champion Rey Mysterio and the LWO defeated Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits at Fastlane. Carlito returned to WWE in that match and turned the tide in the LWO’s favor. What will Carlito have to say on the mic now that he’s back in WWE? And is Bob looking to dump the Profits again after their latest failure?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Triple H is advertised for a special appearance tonight on SmackDown. Will he do anything more than welcome fans to the season premiere and introduce Roman Reigns? How about taking a victory lap over Tony Khan?

- John Cena’s WWE return is still going strong, and he’s coming off a tag team win with LA Knight against The Bloodline at Fastlane. Will the Tribal Chief punish Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso for embarrassing the family in that match? Will Roman Reigns make an official ruling on Jimmy’s status with The Bloodline?

- Elton Prince is miraculously recovered from his shoulder injury and no longer needs that wheelchair. He’s back in the ring tonight as Pretty Deadly takes on the Sheamus-less Brawling Brutes.

- Cameron Grimes neutralized Grayson Waller at ringside last week, which helped clear the way for Dragon Lee to defeat Austin Theory in a singles match. Are we heading towards a tag team match featuring these four men tonight?

- How much longer do we have to wait until a wrestler from Raw is officially moved over to SmackDown as trade compensation for Jey Uso? Now that Jey is back on SmackDown as a tag team champion, does it even matter?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?