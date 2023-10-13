WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 13, 2023) with a live show emanating from BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, featuring the season premiere episode following last weekend’s Fastlane premium live event.

Advertised for tonight: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown television. Who will he defend the gold against next month at Crown Jewel?

Also on the card: Triple H makes a special appearance, John Cena is in the building, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso issue an open challenge, Elton Prince returns from injury for a Pretty Deadly tag team match against the Brawling Brutes, and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 13