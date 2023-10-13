 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE SmackDown results, live blog (Oct. 13, 2023): Season premiere

By Claire Elizabeth
/ new
WWE.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 13, 2023) with a live show emanating from BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, featuring the season premiere episode following last weekend’s Fastlane premium live event.

Advertised for tonight: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown television. Who will he defend the gold against next month at Crown Jewel?

Also on the card: Triple H makes a special appearance, John Cena is in the building, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso issue an open challenge, Elton Prince returns from injury for a Pretty Deadly tag team match against the Brawling Brutes, and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 13

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats