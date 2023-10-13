Watch Roman Reigns’ best matches before his return to SmackDown tonight

As Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown tonight (Oct. 13) on FOX, Cageside Seats has you covered with all things Tribal Chief.

In the meantime, sit back, relax, and enjoy this selection of The Tribal Chief’s best matches, courtesy of WWE’s YouTube page.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - SummerSlam, 2022

In the final meeting between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, both men put it all on the line in a no-holds-barred fight that sees Lesnar terrorize the Tribal Chief with a TRACTOR in a Last Man Standing Match that must be seen to be believed.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre - Clash at the Castle, 2022

In arguably his stiffest test as champion, Roman Reigns battles the United Kingdom’s Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales. Outnumbered by McIntyre and his fans, Reigns finds a way to even the odds as the Bloodline grows stronger.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens - Royal Rumble, 2023

In a high-stakes showdown, Kevin Owens gets one last attempt to pry the Undisputed Universal Title from Roman Reigns. But, when the dust settles, Sami Zayn makes a game-changing decision that cracks the foundation of the Bloodline.

BONUS: A crown fit for a king - SmackDown, 2023

In 2023, Roman Reigns became the first superstar in 35 years to hold a WWE world championship for 1,000 days or longer while claiming the fifth-longest world title reign in company history. In celebration, WWE and Chief Content Officer Triple H acknowledge The Head of the Table with a new title belt.

