It sounds like WWE isn’t interested in signing CM Punk right now.

It’s not all that surprising to hear that WWE and Punk are not getting back together. There is a ton of bad blood in their relationship going back to Punk walking out on WWE in 2014, being terminated by WWE on his wedding day, and then later being sued for defamation by WWE’s Dr. Chris Amann. When you combine all of that with the fact that WWE business is booming without CM, there’s no urgent need for WWE to do business with him again.

Punk isn’t welcome in AEW either, of course, as he was just fired from the company in early September after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW: All In London.

If you have any doubts as to how AEW President Tony Khan feels about Punk right now, just check out what Tony had to say about that backstage fight during an interview this week on The Dan Le Batard Show:

“What happened back there was a really hard day for a lot of people, and I don’t want to make light of it, because it was a really challenging circumstance. It was one of the most incredible things I’ve been through in wrestling. It was a really hard day at the office for a lot of people.”

Khan’s interview continued as follows:

Question: “Is it indeed the most dangerous situation you’ve ever found yourself in backstage? Yes or no?” Khan: “Without a doubt. Without a doubt, one hundred percent, yes.” Question: “Did you indeed fear for your life, or was that performative?” Khan: “Yeah, I was scared as hell for a moment there.”

Khan’s answers reiterate that the backstage incident at All In was very dangerous and caused him to fear for his life. Even if you think he is being hyperbolic, there’s a very good chance that the incident was caught on tape, so Khan is probably saying things that won’t be disputed by whatever footage exists of the altercation.

If it’s true that Punk is not welcome in AEW or WWE, then he doesn’t really have any places left to work in the USA where he is guaranteed a multi-million dollar deal and national TV exposure. In other words, one of the best pro wrestlers in the world is left without an obvious place to work.

CM Punk put himself in this position. He should have known that WWE was far from a lock as a fallback option for him if things went bad in AEW. Therefore, he should have been much more careful about adjusting his backstage approach when he was given a second chance in AEW for the debut of Collision in June.

But things completely fell apart less than three months after his return to AEW. There is a lot of blame to go around to Tony Khan, Jack Perry, and others for why this happened. But the lion’s share of the fault is on CM Punk, because all he had to do was not get into another backstage fight, and he just couldn’t do it.

Where do you think we’ll see CM Punk resurface in pro wrestling, if anywhere at all, given the current state of things for him on the market? Let us know what you think in the comments below, Cagesiders.