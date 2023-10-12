Logan Paul isn’t done with Roman Reigns

WWE’s next pay-per-view on the calendar is Crown Jewel, which is set to take place on Sat., Nov. 4, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated YouTube star Logan Paul in the main event of last year’s Crown Jewel event. It was a hell of a match that will be a tough act to follow for whichever wrestler steps in the ring with Roman this year.

Even though Logan came up short in that match, he told Sports Illustrated this week that he’s not finished chasing Roman down for championship gold in WWE:

“While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships. Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him.”

Paul was thrilled with how last year’s match with Reigns went, and he wants to do it again:

“That’s my proudest performance in WWE. It was my third match overall, and only my second singles match. Triple H and the executives trusted me to go with the face of the organization, headlining an event in Saudi Arabia. I couldn’t believe they trusted me in that position, but I was so excited to show them I could do it. ...I was really enthusiastic to come into my own as a wrestler, so I really overprepared for that match. It paid off. I pray that it’s going to age nicely, and maybe Roman and I can run it back.”

The YouTube douche went on to say that he’s going to “get right back into” WWE after he knocks out Dillon Danis this weekend.

If Logan Paul can return to WWE in time for this year’s Crown Jewel event, which wrestler do you think he should be matched up with? When will the right time be for him to challenge Roman Reigns again for the top prize in WWE?

Give us your answers to those questions in the comments below, Cagesiders.