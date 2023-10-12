WWE officially adds Carlito to the SmackDown roster

Carlito was rumored to have signed with WWE back in July, with his TV return on hold until proper creative plans were in place. Those creative plans were revealed this past weekend at Fastlane, where Carlito was the LWO’s mystery partner for a match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s season premiere of SmackDown, WWE’s web site now lists Carlito as a member of the SmackDown roster. Here’s the bio that’s included on his new superstar page:

Son of legendary competitor Carlos Colon, Carlito emerged in WWE in October 2004 as an exceptionally opinionated Superstar who projected a smooth demeanor. Armed with an apple in hand, The Southpaw from San Juan wasn’t afraid to unload a mouthful of apple and spit it into your face if you were not cool in his eyes. That said, Carlito also had the ability to unload a serious arsenal onto any opposition at the drop of hat. Carlito made headlines on his very first night on SmackDown when he defeated John Cena for the United States Championship. He would go on to capture the Intercontinental Title and unify the WWE and World Tag Team Titles alongside his brother Primo at the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania. Reemerging in WWE at Backlash 2023, Carlito made an especially “cool” return to help Bad Bunny overcome Damian Priest in an unforgettable San Juan Street Fight. Carlito exploded back onto the scene at WWE Fastlane by joining forces with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar to defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

As his bio notes, Carlito famously defeated John Cena for the United States champion when he debuted on SmackDown nearly 20 years ago. What do you think Carlito will do for an encore when he returns to SmackDown tomorrow night?

