Seth Rollins names three underappreciated wrestlers in WWE

During a special guest appearance on Lunch with Larry, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was asked a question that I think is far more interesting than the typical ones about pro wrestling’s Mount Rushmore or how he stays in such great shape. And that question is: who are you favorite underappreciated wrestlers?

Here is The Visionary’s response:

“On the current roster, shockingly, I think my wife is underappreciated. And then I would go with two guys who I think are really awesome, Chad Gable and Ivar of the Viking Raiders.”

If you consider that Becky Lynch was at the top of the mountain in WWE in 2019 but didn’t even make the cut for this year’s SummerSlam, I think a decent argument can be made that she is underappreciated. The way she has recently boosted NXT’s ratings serve as a reminder of her star power.

Gable has been underappreciated for a very long time. If you asked me about his future with WWE during those miserable days as Shorty G, I would have guessed he’d be long gone from the company by now. But he stuck it out and is now doing great work as part of Alpha Academy.

As for Ivar, he’s received praise in recent weeks for his singles matches against the members of the New Day. It appears that he’ll be doing singles work over the next several months with his partner Erik out of action, so perhaps that recognition will continue coming his way.

