Is Ava joining The Bloodline?

With The Dyad duo of Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler (fka Grizzled Young Veterans James Drake and Zack Gibson) gone, Joe Gacy told Ava the Schism was finished.
So what’s next for WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar? With Paul Heyman one of many main roster stars visiting NXT on Oct. 10, the company at least teased the idea Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter could become The Bloodline’s first female member with this scene:
Since it comes from the “Anonymous” gimmick NXT’s used on and off to advance stories this year, we don’t get much detail from the clip. But Paul E. is clearly showing Ava the logo on his phone, and could be dialing up his Tribal Chief in an attempt to sway the dubious looking young woman. Ava later reposted the clip on X, adding “good chat @HeymanHustle”.
Probably just a red herring, but one WWE could come back to if they secure the services of Ava’s old man for WrestleMania next year. Let us know what you make of it in the comments. And on your way down to them, check out our playlist of the other highlights from last night’s show:
