Is Ava joining The Bloodline?

With The Dyad duo of Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler (fka Grizzled Young Veterans James Drake and Zack Gibson) gone, Joe Gacy told Ava the Schism was finished.

So what’s next for WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar? With Paul Heyman one of many main roster stars visiting NXT on Oct. 10, the company at least teased the idea Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter could become The Bloodline’s first female member with this scene:

Since it comes from the “Anonymous” gimmick NXT’s used on and off to advance stories this year, we don’t get much detail from the clip. But Paul E. is clearly showing Ava the logo on his phone, and could be dialing up his Tribal Chief in an attempt to sway the dubious looking young woman. Ava later reposted the clip on X, adding “good chat @HeymanHustle”.

Probably just a red herring, but one WWE could come back to if they secure the services of Ava’s old man for WrestleMania next year. Let us know what you make of it in the comments. And on your way down to them, check out our playlist of the other highlights from last night’s show:

Cody Rhodes makes THREE major announcements on NXT

Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

The Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus - Pub Rules Match

Lyra Valkyria awaits a battle with Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc

John Cena pays his respects to the NXT Universe

John Cena imparts wisdom on Bron Breakker

Cody Rhodes announces the Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal

Baron Corbin wants an NXT Title opportunity

Ilja Dragunov vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio - NXT Championship Match

Baron Corbin and Dijak want a piece of Ilja Dragunov

John Cena, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are all on the same page

Cody Rhodes announces an NXT Title No. 1 Contender’s Match

Jade Cargill rolls into NXT with Shawn Michaels

Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice - NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Jacy Jayne is influencing the students of Chase U

Is Bron Breakker a “Paul Heyman Guy?”

A Pillman becomes a King on NXT

Asuka comes face-to-face with Tiffany Stratton

Paul Heyman introduces Bron Breakker on behalf of Roman Reigns

John Cena helps Carmelo Hayes beat Bron Breakker

The Undertaker rides into NXT to Chokeslam Bron Breakker

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: The Undertaker and Carmelo Hayes share a moment after NXT

Roxanne Perez is grateful for Shotzi’s help (Digital Exclusive)

Tyler Bate is an honorary Brawling Brute (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for Oct. 10’s “BIGGEST & GREATEST” ever episode of WWE NXT, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.