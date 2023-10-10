LA Knight showed up to NXT to referee an Ilja Dragunov vs. Dominik Mysterio title match

You couldn’t possibly hold the biggest episode of NXT of all time without The Megastar LA Knight, and WWE understood that. So they found something for him to do, even if it didn’t really make much sense for any ongoing storyline, at least on his side of things.

He was a special guest referee for the NXT championship match pitting reigning Champion Ilja Dragunov against the current North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

That match was set up by special guest General Manager Cody Rhodes after Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley crashed the party when Rhodes and Dragunov were yukking it up after Cody’s multiple announcements.

Knight, who was there to ensure The Judgment Day couldn’t use their numbers game to get Dominik another big win, was getting a ton of chants and the crowd seemed more into him than the match.

The Judgment Day did indeed attempt to interfere, as per usual, but Knight straight up took them out himself — with an assist from Trick Williams — and Dragunov ended up scoring the pinfall to retain his title.

After, he was attacked by Dijak, with Baron Corbin also trying to get a piece. So it looks like everyone is moving along quickly.

