Hard to believe it’s only been a little more than six weeks since the world lost Windham Rotunda, who died on August 24 at the age of 36.

Perhaps one of the reasons it’s so hard to believe is because as WWE’s Bray Wyatt, Rotunda seemed so much larger than life. And he never seemed more so than when Wyatt made his epic return to the company at Extreme Rules 2022, paying off weeks of “White Rabbit” hints, teases & clues.

Somehow, that was only a year ago. And with the anniversary of that moment this past Sunday (Oct. 8), Windam’s sister Mika posted this message about her late brother:

A three fold utopian dream. pic.twitter.com/5bTHfkVKYc — Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) October 9, 2023

It was one year ago that my brother made a return to @WWE I never knew Bray, the fiend or any incarnation of his wrestling characters. But, I knew @Windham6 and very well. And his desire was always to make others feel good. And his ability to make millions of people feel connected, simultaneously by his presence and spoken word — was his gift to the world. If you miss him, know that I do too. And if you’re hurting, know that I do too. And if you felt his magnitude, know that I did too. Find some ground to sing along.

Hopefully Windham knew that he made a lot of people feel good at Extreme Rules, and at many other points in his life & career. And hopefully Bray Wyatt fans will take Mika’s message to heart, and continue to feel connected around our memories of nights like Oct. 8, 2022.