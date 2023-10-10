Bronson Reed sends a beefy warning to GUNTHER: ‘I’m bringing the meat’

Next Monday is Raw’s season premiere, and it promises to be the least vegan-friendly episode in history as Bronson Reed will slap meat with fellow beefsteak GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

Reed earned his title opportunity after defeating Chad Gable and Ricochet in a triple threat match on the Oct. 9 edition of WWE’s flagship show. Following his victory, Reed took to social media to let the world know what was in store for the Ring General.

Gunther bout to get it bros!!! https://t.co/xCYahpG4ax — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) October 10, 2023

Later on Raw Talk, Reed fired up the grill once more ahead of their cookout to send a warning to the IC Champ:

“...Gunther’s been going around all of WWE throwing his weight around, figuratively and literally. But next week, I’m bringing the meat! And GUNTHER is gonna find out that when you step in the ring with “Big” Bronson Reed...size does matter.”

Fan reaction to the extra large encounter was quite favorable, with one person writing, “Gunther vs Bronson Reed is the kind of ‘what on earth will this match even look like’ match that I live for as a wrestling fan. Can’t wait.”

With the season premiere of Raw now less than a week away, start making some room in your bellies, Cagesiders, because WWE is fixing to serve ALL the meat.

Indeed, can’t wait.